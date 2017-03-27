New Appliance Store opens between Wal...

New Appliance Store opens between Walmart and Good Will

New Appliance Store opens between Walmart and Good Will By Linda Waggener The new building you have watched go up between Walmart and Good Will in Columbia has its new sign installed designating it the "Appliance Store" and is now open. The driveway will be paved as soon as weather permits and a grand opening will be held in mid-April.

