New Appliance Store opens between Walmart and Good Will
New Appliance Store opens between Walmart and Good Will By Linda Waggener The new building you have watched go up between Walmart and Good Will in Columbia has its new sign installed designating it the "Appliance Store" and is now open. The driveway will be paved as soon as weather permits and a grand opening will be held in mid-April.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|ChromiuMan
|161,212
|Sano car thief
|1 hr
|Sano more
|1
|Disappearing act
|1 hr
|Sano more
|1
|Car thieve
|1 hr
|Hunter
|1
|Johnny Morgan (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Countrygal64
|10
|Where is Rudy? The Mexican.
|1 hr
|Menyana
|4
|Needing guitar lessons
|4 hr
|guitar guy
|2
|Wreck on 55 last night
|11 hr
|Catmoma
|12
|New Shopping Center
|19 hr
|omigosh
|70
|k.r.s investigations
|Mon
|Okay
|11
|
