Nell V. Rooks, 82, Russell Springs, K...

Nell V. Rooks, 82, Russell Springs, KY/Adair Co., KY native

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Nell V. Rooks, 82, Russell Springs, KY/Adair Co., KY native She was a member of Free Union Separate Baptist Church. She was the matriarch of a highly regarded East Adair County family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 30 min Strel 161,505
Anderson's Pizza 1 hr shoop 8
Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14) 1 hr Friend 10
New commonwealth attorney 1 hr LEO 2
J&S Auto 2 hr Michael B 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Values Voter 683
truck stop 5 hr lol 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC