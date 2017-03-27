Nell V. Rooks, 82, Russell Springs, KY/Adair Co., KY native
Nell V. Rooks, 82, Russell Springs, KY/Adair Co., KY native She was a member of Free Union Separate Baptist Church. She was the matriarch of a highly regarded East Adair County family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|Strel
|161,505
|Anderson's Pizza
|1 hr
|shoop
|8
|Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Friend
|10
|New commonwealth attorney
|1 hr
|LEO
|2
|J&S Auto
|2 hr
|Michael B
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Values Voter
|683
|truck stop
|5 hr
|lol
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC