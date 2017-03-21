Murrell Eucledis Davenport, 89, Casey Co., KY
Murrell Eucledis Davenport, 89, Casey Co., KY He attended Liberty Church of Christ. Murrell taught in a one room schoolhouse and he later chose to defend his country in the Korean War.
