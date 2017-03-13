Mrs. Norma Faye Newton, 66, Taylor Co...

Mrs. Norma Faye Newton, 66, Taylor Co., KY

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mrs. Norma Faye Newton, 66, Taylor Co., KY Mrs. Newton professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pitman Valley Baptist Church. She was a former dental assistant and wife of Tommy Jack Newton, who preceded her in death.

