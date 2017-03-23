Mrs. Mary Hazel Davenport Cross, 85, Green Co., KY
Mrs. Mary Hazel Davenport Cross, 85, Green Co., KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Ladies Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mary Hazel Davenport Cross passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Jane Todd Crawford Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, at the age of 85. Visitation will be Monday Morning after 10:00 AM at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home, 206 South Main St., Greensburg, KY.
