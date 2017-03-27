Mrs. Lones M. Garrison Hall, 88, Green Co., KY
Mrs. Lones M. Garrison Hall, 88, Green Co., KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Fry Baptist Church. She was also a former kitchen worker, food prep and cook for the Golden Living Center-Green Hill.
