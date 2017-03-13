Mr. Thomas Ed Handy, 91, Greensburg, KY Mr. Thomas Ed Handy passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Green Hill Nursing and Rehab in Greensburg, at the age of 91. Visitation will be from 4pmCT until 8pmCT on Wednesday at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home, 209 W Court St, Greensburg, KY, and then from 8amCT until the funeral hour on Thursday at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 30 Buford Dial, Greensburg, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.