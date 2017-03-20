Mr. John Thomas
Mr. John Thomas Key, 86, Cumberland Co. KY Click on headline for complete obituary with photo Mr. John Thomas "J.T." Key, age 86, of Greenwood, IN, formerly of the Peytonsburg Community in Cumberland County, KY, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Aspen Trace Care Center in Greenwood, Indiana.
