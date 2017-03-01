Mr. Franklin Roosevelt

Mr. Franklin Roosevelt

Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Walker, Knifley, Adair Co., KY While proud of his Catholic upbringing, he was also a faithful member of the Knifley Christian Church. He was a former service technician for the RC Cola Company and several chemical companies, and his mechanical side loved to tinker, fix, and build things.

