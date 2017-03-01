More than 800 attend Read Across Adair County
Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Local students ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade celebrated Read Across Adair County this week with a full slate of games and activities to encourage reading. The culminating event came Thursday night, March 2, 2017 - which serves as the national Read Across America Day - when more than 800 students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community volunteers packed into Adair County Primary Center for a wide range of reading-related programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl...
|43 min
|pebo
|16
|Support Trump
|1 hr
|Mr Twister
|86
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Betty is a Whoredog
|159,787
|Lost Shih-tzu
|17 hr
|Worried
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|TCHS Grad
|650
|High School Graffiti ?
|Fri
|Evil poo
|3
|sealed bids
|Fri
|courious
|14
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC