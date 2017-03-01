More than 800 attend Read Across Adai...

More than 800 attend Read Across Adair County

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Local students ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade celebrated Read Across Adair County this week with a full slate of games and activities to encourage reading. The culminating event came Thursday night, March 2, 2017 - which serves as the national Read Across America Day - when more than 800 students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community volunteers packed into Adair County Primary Center for a wide range of reading-related programs.

