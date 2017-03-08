Maxine Ashbrook Hainey, 94, Russell C...

Maxine Ashbrook Hainey, 94, Russell Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Maxine Ashbrook Hainey, 94, Russell Co., KY She was a homemaker and a member of Salem United Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Luther & Mittie Young Ashbrook and the widow of Edwin Hainey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ambulance Service 19 min Seeker 6
Mayor thread deleted no surprise 27 min Censor patrol 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min usa Watcher 159,940
Lakesha Downey 1 hr FACT 1
Adair Basketball 2 hr Just Saying 11
Dustin Stapleton 13 hr Wow 7
Meeting older women 14 hr hot 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Adair County was issued at March 10 at 3:26AM EST

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC