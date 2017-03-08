Marshall Daryl Graham, 66, Taylor Co., KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the God's Grace Church in Campbellsville. He was an employee for the Taylor County Sheriff Department, he was a Constable in the 4th District and in maintenance at the Splash Carwash and was formerly employed by Vaughn Shrader Cleaning Service in Campbellsville for over 11 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.