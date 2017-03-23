LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American
LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American By Charlie Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - Charles Sutton and Dmitry Utolin received NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Honorable Mention All-American honors, the national office announced on Thursday. The duo becomes just the sixth and seventh Honorable Mention All-American recipients in Lindsey Wilson men's basketball history, and the first since D'on Hall in 2014-15.
