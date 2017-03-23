LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable ...

LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC's Sutton & Utolin earn Honorable Mention All-American By Charlie Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - Charles Sutton and Dmitry Utolin received NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Honorable Mention All-American honors, the national office announced on Thursday. The duo becomes just the sixth and seventh Honorable Mention All-American recipients in Lindsey Wilson men's basketball history, and the first since D'on Hall in 2014-15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Pikeville Parent 160,766
Fabco 4 hr pellethead1000 14
Blonde headed girl ponytail thief on Sano 5 hr Barry 2
Big mouth 5 hr Hehe 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 6 hr Anderson 666
Jodie Janes 7 hr Mr Twister 2
moderator 10 hr BillyHumble 5
New Shopping Center 18 hr 3trees 64
Charles Barnes 20 hr Need to know 11
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC