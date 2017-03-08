LWC's Sabrina Bice repeats as women's...

LWC's Sabrina Bice repeats as women's BMX national champion

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Chris Wells Sports Information Director, Lindsey Wilson College WEST MONROE, LA - Sabrina Bice did it again. Bice captured her second straight USA Cycling BMX individual national championship on Sunday at the 2017 championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lakesha Downey 4 hr Wanna hit it 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 hr The Specialist 159,978
Adair Basketball 21 hr TidyBowlMan 21
Ambulance Service 23 hr Wow 14
IGA grocery store 23 hr Wow 11
Women getting breast Reduction (May '09) Sat Foot 38
post remove Sat dstime 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC