LWC's Kemnitz recognized as 2016 ASCA Coach of Excellence

LWC's Kemnitz recognized as 2016 ASCA Coach of Excellence By Charles Balcom, Assistant Lindsey Wilson College Sports Information Director COLUMBIA, KY - Lindsey Wilson men's and women's swimming head coach Alicia Kemnitz has been recognized as a 2016 American Swimming Coaches Association Coach of Excellence for 2016, the organization announced on Thursday. The honor is reserved for coaches who guide their teams or individuals to a top-eight finish at a USA Swimming national-level meet or a USA collegiate championship.

