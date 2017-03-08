LWC's Kemnitz recognized as 2016 ASCA Coach of Excellence By Charles Balcom, Assistant Lindsey Wilson College Sports Information Director COLUMBIA, KY - Lindsey Wilson men's and women's swimming head coach Alicia Kemnitz has been recognized as a 2016 American Swimming Coaches Association Coach of Excellence for 2016, the organization announced on Thursday. The honor is reserved for coaches who guide their teams or individuals to a top-eight finish at a USA Swimming national-level meet or a USA collegiate championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.