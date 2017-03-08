LWC's Kemnitz recognized as 2016 ASCA Coach of Excellence
LWC's Kemnitz recognized as 2016 ASCA Coach of Excellence By Charles Balcom, Assistant Lindsey Wilson College Sports Information Director COLUMBIA, KY - Lindsey Wilson men's and women's swimming head coach Alicia Kemnitz has been recognized as a 2016 American Swimming Coaches Association Coach of Excellence for 2016, the organization announced on Thursday. The honor is reserved for coaches who guide their teams or individuals to a top-eight finish at a USA Swimming national-level meet or a USA collegiate championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,923
|Dustin Stapleton
|4 hr
|Wow
|7
|Meeting older women
|5 hr
|hot
|3
|Adair Basketball
|8 hr
|yam
|10
|Single
|11 hr
|Friend
|1
|Support Trump
|14 hr
|trump
|89
|Cody Morrison
|16 hr
|Haha
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC