LWC Theatre season starts with student directed plays
LWC Theatre season starts with student directed plays From Lindsey Wilson College Student directed plays will be performed at 7pmCT each evening, Tue-Wed-Thu-Fri 28-29-30-31 Mar 2017, in V.P. Henry Auditorium, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY. "This is something I've always enjoying doing -- showing student work," said LWC Assistant Professor of Theatre Robert Brock.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde headed girl ponytail thief on Sano
|1 hr
|Pic tells all
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|160,867
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Hippie Chick
|669
|Charles Barnes
|3 hr
|omg
|12
|Fabco
|14 hr
|pellethead1000
|14
|Big mouth
|16 hr
|Hehe
|4
|Jodie Janes
|17 hr
|Mr Twister
|2
|New Shopping Center
|Fri
|3trees
|64
