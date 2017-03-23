LWC Theatre season starts with studen...

LWC Theatre season starts with student directed plays

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC Theatre season starts with student directed plays From Lindsey Wilson College Student directed plays will be performed at 7pmCT each evening, Tue-Wed-Thu-Fri 28-29-30-31 Mar 2017, in V.P. Henry Auditorium, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY. "This is something I've always enjoying doing -- showing student work," said LWC Assistant Professor of Theatre Robert Brock.

Columbia, KY

