LWC students conduct International Day of Learning at ACMS

By Travis Smith, Assistant Director of Public Relations Lindsey Wilson College, Columbia, KY The Lindsey Wilson College International Student Program sent eleven students from eight different countries to Adair County Middle School, Columbia, KY, for an International Day of Learning, Friday, March 31, 2017, to expose the middle school students to different cultures from around the globe. The Lindsey Wilson College International Student Program currently has 100 students from 36 countries.

