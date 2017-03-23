LWC Singers Spring Home Concert: Thu 23 Mar 2017 The Lindsey Wilson College Singers "sing"cerely invite you to hear their spring tour home concert on at 7pmCT, Thursday evening, March 23, 2017 at Columbia Baptist Church, 201 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY. - Dr. Gerald Chaffin Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.