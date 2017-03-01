LW Blue Raider women runners-up in 2017 MSC Tournament
LW Blue Raider women runners-up in 2017 MSC Tournament Comeback bid falls short as Lindsey Wilson Women's Basketball falls in MSC Championship Game to Shawnee State, 71-65, before a crowd of 328 at Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY. Lindsey Wilson now waits to find out their seed and opening matchup at the 2017 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flex appeal
|5 min
|new2it
|42
|Dustin Stapleton
|10 min
|Karma
|1
|tax returns
|4 hr
|courious
|64
|Support Trump
|4 hr
|courious
|88
|Meeting older women
|14 hr
|Random
|1
|Bank Commercial
|18 hr
|Curious
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 hr
|FiddleDeeDee
|159,788
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC