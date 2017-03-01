LW Blue Raider women runners-up in 20...

LW Blue Raider women runners-up in 2017 MSC Tournament

LW Blue Raider women runners-up in 2017 MSC Tournament Comeback bid falls short as Lindsey Wilson Women's Basketball falls in MSC Championship Game to Shawnee State, 71-65, before a crowd of 328 at Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY. Lindsey Wilson now waits to find out their seed and opening matchup at the 2017 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament.

