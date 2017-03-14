Louisville man charged in shooting of...

Louisville man charged in shooting of U.S. Postal Carrier

Note: The charge of a person by Grand Jury Indictment is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Western Distict of Kentucky LOUISVILLE, KY - A Louisville man appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin today, charged by Grand Jury Indictment with attempted murder of a federal employee, that is a United States Postal Carrier , and with forcible assault of a federal employee, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Postal Inspection Service is conducting the investigation.

