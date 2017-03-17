Lindsey Wilson Women's Golf wins LWC Spring Fling tournament By Charles Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - - The Lindsey Wilson women's golf team carded a two-day 622 to win the LWC Spring Fling on Tuesday held at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson. All five Blue Raiders finished sixth or better at the tournament led by Kenna Richardson's second-place finish with a 154 .

