Lindsey Wilson Women's Golf wins LWC ...

Lindsey Wilson Women's Golf wins LWC Spring Fling tournament

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Lindsey Wilson Women's Golf wins LWC Spring Fling tournament By Charles Balcom, Assistant Sports Information Director Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - - The Lindsey Wilson women's golf team carded a two-day 622 to win the LWC Spring Fling on Tuesday held at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson. All five Blue Raiders finished sixth or better at the tournament led by Kenna Richardson's second-place finish with a 154 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr ChromiuMan 161,229
Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14) 2 hr Tom 7
Where is Rudy? The Mexican. 2 hr Been there 5
Chasity. Ballou 4 hr Bible truths 1
moderator 5 hr Impressed 6
Needing guitar lessons 10 hr Guitar 3
sharks lounge 12 hr fish 2
Wreck on 55 last night Tue Catmoma 12
New Shopping Center Mon omigosh 70
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC