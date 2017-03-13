Leslie Wade is ACEA Teacher of the Month

Leslie Wade is ACEA Teacher of the Month

Tuesday

Click on headline for story with photo By Debra Waddell Congratulations to Adair County Education Association's Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Leslie Wade. Leslie teaches 3rd grade math at Adair County Elementary School.

Columbia, KY

