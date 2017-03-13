Leopold Conservation Award nomination...

Leopold Conservation Award nominations deadline: 1 Apr 2017

Click on headline for complete story By Ted Sloan News from Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles office FRANKFORT - Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles reminds Kentucky farmers that applications for the 2017 Leopold Conservation Award in Kentucky are due by April 1. "The Leopold Conservation Award promotes an ethic of voluntary conservation and land stewardship," Commissioner Quarles said. "It recognizes farmers who go the extra mile to care for their land so that it will care for them in return.

