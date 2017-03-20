Largemouth Bass removal set for Anderson County's Beaver Lake
Largemouth Bass removal set for Anderson County's Beaver Lake By Lee McClelland, Associate Editor Kentucky Afield Outdoors, KY Fish & Wildlife Magazine FRANKFORT, KY -- The Fisheries Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources plans to remove smaller largemouth bass from Beaver Lake in Anderson County to improve the quality of bass and sunfish. The removed bass will be released into Boltz Lake in Grant County and Taylorsville Lake in Spencer, Anderson and Nelson counties.
