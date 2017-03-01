Lady Indians 2016-17 season ends at r...

Lady Indians 2016-17 season ends at region

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools The scoreboard showed a lopsided loss at the end of Adair County's first round contest of the 2017 5th Region tournament Monday night, February 28, 2017, but the future is bright for the young Lady Indians as their improvement over the course of a tumultuous season has been remarkable. "We were a young team this year, didn't have that much experience coming into the season, and we've had a ton of injuries," assistant coach Amanda McCloud, who finished the season as head coach in James Turner's absence, said Tuesday.

