KY Transportation Cabinet seeks public input
KY Transportation Cabinet seeks public input Stories about work zone experiences to help develop narrative for public information safety campaign By Ryan Watts/Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week begins April 3, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking personal testimony from the public who would like to share a work zone experience that emphasizes the importance of work zone safety. Individuals may complete a brief questionnaire and share their experience at kytc.typeform.com .
