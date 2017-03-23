KY Afield Outdoors: Spring wild turkey season preview
KY Afield Outdoors: Spring wild turkey season preview By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - Spring turkey hunting is slipping into position before daybreak and sitting still as the sun eases over the hills. It is breaking the silence with a call and getting a response that sends a shock of excitement down your spine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fabco
|10 min
|Idontknow
|10
|New Shopping Center
|14 min
|scoot
|62
|Charles Barnes
|24 min
|Idontknow
|9
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|Mickey402
|160,664
|Big mouth
|3 hr
|Happy
|1
|sharks lounge
|3 hr
|Road house
|1
|devon perkins
|5 hr
|whathappendtooury...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC