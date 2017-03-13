John R. Pendleton: Watched Union Coll...

John R. Pendleton: Watched Union College win National Title

1 hr ago

John R. Pendleton: Watched Union College win National Title With a shout-out to Phyllis Curry, who reminded him of the game, writer watched Union College defeat Cornerstone University 72-69, last night, Tue 14 Mar 2017, in the finals of the NAIA Div II Men's Basketball Championship in Grand Rapids, MI.

Columbia, KY

