John R. Pendleton: Watched Union College win National Title
John R. Pendleton: Watched Union College win National Title With a shout-out to Phyllis Curry, who reminded him of the game, writer watched Union College defeat Cornerstone University 72-69, last night, Tue 14 Mar 2017, in the finals of the NAIA Div II Men's Basketball Championship in Grand Rapids, MI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Hoosier
|160,125
|New Shopping Center
|3 hr
|What
|8
|Lakesha Downey
|3 hr
|Jen
|15
|IGA grocery store
|7 hr
|romeo
|12
|Support Trump
|12 hr
|trump
|103
|Thank you Tommy Grider! (Dec '09)
|14 hr
|Sally
|43
|gays
|22 hr
|Gayisok
|29
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC