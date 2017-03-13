JIM: Elder Williams & the aeroplane: 'It sure was a grand sight.' The wonder Elder Williams wrote of, of seeing an airplane fly for the first time in his life, he could now see any day at the twin cities Esto/Montpelier International, aka Russell County Airport just a few miles from his birthplace - just 100 years after his thrilling experience in Belton, Bell County, TX

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.