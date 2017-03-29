James artwork reception is today 29 March 2017 at CU By Jaleel Cowan, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will feature works by Bailey James of Bartlett, TN, through March 31 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, KY.

