James artwork reception is today 29 March 2017 at CU

James artwork reception is today 29 March 2017 at CU By Jaleel Cowan, student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will feature works by Bailey James of Bartlett, TN, through March 31 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, KY.

