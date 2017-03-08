Jacqueline McAnelly, 65, Liberty, KY

Jacqueline McAnelly, 65, Liberty, KY Jacqueline was an accounts receivable clerk for the Casey County Hospital for 30+ years. She was a native of Casey County, KY and a resident of the county at the time of her death.

