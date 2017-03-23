Iler James Curtis, 85, Monroe Co., KY

Iler James Curtis, 85, Monroe Co., KY

Iler James Curtis, 85, Monroe Co., KY She was a native of Cadiz, KY and a resident of Fountain Run, KY at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Arva Mason & Vallie Alice McAlister Curtis and the widower of Betty Curtis.

