Hunter Durham remembers Geniece Marcum

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

What a lady. She was always greeting people and enjoying life. Her brother-in-law's mother, Mrs. Lillie Hughes, ran a restaurant as you came into Edmontn on KY 80 and the sign for the restaurant said something to the effect of "Eat with us if it kills you.

