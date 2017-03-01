Hunter Durham remembers Geniece Marcum
What a lady. She was always greeting people and enjoying life. Her brother-in-law's mother, Mrs. Lillie Hughes, ran a restaurant as you came into Edmontn on KY 80 and the sign for the restaurant said something to the effect of "Eat with us if it kills you.
