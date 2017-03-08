Hershell

Hershell Logsdon, 75, Metcalfe Co., KY Hershell was retired from the Metcalfe County Road Department and of the Baptist faith. He was a native of Grayson County, KY, and a resident of Metcalfe County, KY, at the time of his death.

