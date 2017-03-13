Harley Smith, Cumberland Co., KY/Metcalfe native
Harley Smith, Cumberland Co., KY/Metcalfe native He was a member of Waterview Church of Christ, a member of Marrowbone Fire Department, and a longtime farmer. He was the son of the late Raymond & Maynard Davis Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|20 min
|usa
|160,031
|Support Trump
|1 hr
|wise old man
|91
|Women getting breast Reduction (May '09)
|2 hr
|tony
|40
|Single
|4 hr
|friend
|3
|Dustin Stapleton
|4 hr
|friend
|8
|Lakesha Downey
|4 hr
|Rookie
|7
|Adair Basketball
|9 hr
|lazy moochers
|23
|Ambulance Service
|12 hr
|Biased
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC