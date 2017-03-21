Gladys Mae Wilson, 85, Casey Co., KY

Gladys Mae Wilson, 85, Casey Co., KY Mrs. Wilson was a housewife and a member of the Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She loved to garden, quilting, and her flowers.

