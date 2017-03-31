Free Soil Testing Program ends March 31, 2017
Free Soil Testing Program ends March 31, 2017 By Teresa Bright The free soil testing program sponsored by the Adair County Soil Conservation District ends on March 31, 2017. Landowners in Adair County are eligible to receive 8 free soil tests for crops, pastures, lawns and/or gardens.
