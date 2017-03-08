First graders at ACPC perform Musical
First graders at ACPC perform Musical 'Make a Difference' puts first graders on center stage Click on headline for story w/photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Parents and family members of first graders at Adair County Primary Center were treated Thursday to a musical, "Make a Difference," in the school's gymnasium. Students were involved in, and helped create, every aspect of the production, from the singing performances to the choreography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|CriminalForever
|160,010
|Lakesha Downey
|26 min
|Rookie
|7
|Adair Basketball
|4 hr
|lazy moochers
|23
|Women getting breast Reduction (May '09)
|6 hr
|Well
|39
|Ambulance Service
|8 hr
|Biased
|15
|IGA grocery store
|Sun
|Wow
|11
|post remove
|Sat
|dstime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC