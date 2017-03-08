First graders at ACPC perform Musical

First graders at ACPC perform Musical 'Make a Difference' puts first graders on center stage Click on headline for story w/photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Parents and family members of first graders at Adair County Primary Center were treated Thursday to a musical, "Make a Difference," in the school's gymnasium. Students were involved in, and helped create, every aspect of the production, from the singing performances to the choreography.

