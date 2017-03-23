Fatal collision occurs at Heartland P...

Fatal collision occurs at Heartland Pkway & KY 551

Fatal collision occurs at Heartland Pkway & KY 551 By Larry Smith, FM 99.9 The Big Dawg & FM 92.7 The WAVE The Big Dawg has official confirmation that a two vehicle collision at the intersection of the Heartland Parkway & KY 551/Knifley Road, in the limits of Columbia, KY, occurred yesterday evening, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Details are sketchy at this time.

