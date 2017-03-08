English Immersion Program at CU resul...

English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

English Immersion Program at CU results in 16 completions By Josh Christian , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY-- "Cambellsville University is 110 years old. It is an old school," Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment services, said at Campbellsville University's first-ever Intensive English Learning & American Culture and Immersion Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women getting breast Reduction (May '09) 19 min roy 37
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 28 min History Professor 159,966
post remove 34 min dstime 1
Ambulance Service 42 min Mister Clean 9
Mayor 48 min Mister Clean 3
blocking post 1 hr asecurt 1
Cody Morrison 1 hr Wow 17
Adair Basketball 4 hr Just saying 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC