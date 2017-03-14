Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast - Sat 11 Mar 2017
Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast - Sat 11 Mar 2017 The Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast held the second Saturday of each month will be held at 8:30amCT, Saturday March 11, 2017, at Liberty Road Grocery and Deli, 5097 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY. This month's subject for discussion will be The Third Commandment.
