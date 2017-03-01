Edward A. Farris, 96, Frankfort, KY/A...

Edward A. Farris, 96, Frankfort, KY/Adair native

Edward A. Farris, 96, Frankfort, KY/Adair native He was the son of the late Johnnie & Mollie Bennett Farris of Cane Valley, KY. Mr. Farris was an Infantry Sergeant in General Patton's Third Army, 35th Division, 134 Regiment, Company G, during World War II.

