Edward A. Farris, 96, Frankfort, KY/Adair native
Edward A. Farris, 96, Frankfort, KY/Adair native He was the son of the late Johnnie & Mollie Bennett Farris of Cane Valley, KY. Mr. Farris was an Infantry Sergeant in General Patton's Third Army, 35th Division, 134 Regiment, Company G, during World War II.
