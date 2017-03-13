Edmond Taylor, 78, Cumberland County, KY

Edmond Taylor, 78, Cumberland County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Edmond Taylor, 78, Cumberland County, KY He was a retired employee of General Electric in Louisville, KY. and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support Trump 3 hr trump 103
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Putins Puppet 160,114
Thank you Tommy Grider! (Dec '09) 5 hr Sally 43
gays 13 hr Gayisok 29
Lakesha Downey 16 hr Uknow 13
Ambulance Service Tue Stupid Renee 16
yarberry boy (Oct '14) Tue chico and the man 35
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Adair County was issued at March 15 at 3:29PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC