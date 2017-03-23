Easter Sunrise Service at Flatwoods SBC - 26 Apr 2017
Easter Sunrise Service at Flatwoods SBC - 26 Apr 2017 Easter Sunrise Service at Flatwoods Separate Baptist Church, 1025 Wheeler Hill Road, Columbia, KY will be at 5:30amCT, Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, with Bro. Curtis Ballenger of Russell Springs, KY, bringing the message.
