Dylan Feese signs with Kentucky Christian University
Click on headline for complete story By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School senior Dylan Feese signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to continue his football career at Kentucky Christian University. Feese, a two-way starter on last year's 8-4 Indians squad, will play wide receiver for the Knights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|Bigelow
|160,477
|Flex appeal
|1 hr
|cupcake
|46
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Tea Party Patriot
|664
|Sleep Inn Job
|4 hr
|AllKnowing
|6
|storage laws in kentucky not being followed. (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|just me
|49
|bugs
|8 hr
|Huh
|3
|Bank Commercial
|Tue
|maybe
|3
|New Shopping Center
|Mon
|Dumbndumber
|58
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC