Dylan Feese signs with Kentucky Christian University

20 min ago

Click on headline for complete story By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School senior Dylan Feese signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to continue his football career at Kentucky Christian University. Feese, a two-way starter on last year's 8-4 Indians squad, will play wide receiver for the Knights.

Columbia, KY

