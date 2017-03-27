Dortha Rosa Coker Grider, 81, Casey Co., KY
Dortha Rosa Coker Grider, 81, Casey Co., KY Dortha Grider was a minister for forty-eight years. For the last 26 years, she preached at Stanford Church of God.
