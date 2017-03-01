David A. Janes, Adair County, KY

David A. Janes, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

David A. Janes, Adair County, KY He was a member of Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Burkesville, KY, a United States Marine Corps veteran, had been a truck driver. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CriminalForever 159,727
News CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl... 1 hr Jed 13
Jessica Perkins 2 hr Jon 3
Toddlers 6 hr ColumbiaMama 1
Angie Rowr 12 hr I know 2
Angie Ballou 14 hr Need info 1
Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater 22 hr Stirring trouble 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC