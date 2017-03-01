David A. Janes, Adair County, KY
David A. Janes, Adair County, KY He was a member of Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Burkesville, KY, a United States Marine Corps veteran, had been a truck driver. He was a native of Cumberland County, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,727
|CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl...
|1 hr
|Jed
|13
|Jessica Perkins
|2 hr
|Jon
|3
|Toddlers
|6 hr
|ColumbiaMama
|1
|Angie Rowr
|12 hr
|I know
|2
|Angie Ballou
|14 hr
|Need info
|1
|Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater
|22 hr
|Stirring trouble
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC