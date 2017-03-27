DAV Service office at VFW Post 6097 -...

DAV Service office at VFW Post 6097 - 03 Apr 2017 The DAV service officer will be at VFW Post 6097, 411 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY on Monday, 03 Apr 2017 from 0800 to 1000 Hrs. He will assist any veteran with any claim or issue with the VA.

