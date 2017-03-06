Daniel B. Moore, 17, Russell Co., KY Daniel B. Moore, 17, Jamestown, KY passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017, at his home in Jamestown, KY. Funeral Services for Daniel Moore will be at H.E. Pruitt Memory Chapel, 202 N Main Street, Jamestown, KY on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 1pmCT.

