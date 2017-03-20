Cumberland Thunder at CV Christian Ch...

Cumberland Thunder at CV Christian Church - 26 Mar 2017

Cumberland Thunder at CV Christian Church - 26 Mar 2017 Cumberland Thunder will be at Cane Valley Christian Church, 2250 Cane Valley Road, Columbia, KY, on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 10:30amCT. Everyone is invited.

